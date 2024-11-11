Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration. The announcement was first reported by CNN on Monday. Vice President-elect JD Vance then confirmed it, posting a message of congratulations to Miller on X and saying, “This is another fantastic pick by the president.” Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of the former president’s policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.

