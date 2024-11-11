Trump chooses New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as ambassador to United Nations

NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as his ambassador to the United Nations. “Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump said in a statement Monday announcing his pick. Stefanik serves as House Republican Conference Chair and has long been one of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House. She was among those discussed as a potential vice presidential choice.

