The Latin Grammys return to Miami for their 25th anniversary. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Latin music has taken the world by storm. Across platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, numbers have skyrocketed, making it the fastest growing streaming genre in the United States. The Latin Grammy Awards, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has worked to recognize and promote Latin music worldwide. This year, the Latin Recording Academy brings its star-studded celebration to Miami, the heart of Latin culture in the U.S. where they are headquartered. President and CEO Manuel Abud and former CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. say the Latin Grammys have evolved to reflect the growth of Latin music everywhere.

