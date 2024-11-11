Queen Bey and Yale: The Ivy League university is set to offer a course on Beyoncé and her legacy
Associated Press
Pop superstar Beyoncé and her expansive cultural legacy will be the subject of a new course next year at Yale University. The class is titled “Beyoncé Makes History: Black Radical Tradition, Culture, Theory & Politics Through Music. The one-credit course will focus on the period from Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album through this year’s genre-defying “Cowboy Carter.” Yale University’s African American Studies Professor Daphne Brooks is leading the course. She said she plans to use the performer’s wide-ranging repertoire as a portal for students to learn about Black intellectuals from the times of Frederick Douglass up to the present.