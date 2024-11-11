Locals celebrate annual Yuma Veterans Day Parade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of locals lines the streets of Yuma on Monday morning for the annual Veterans Day Parade hosted by American Legion Post 19.

The parade started on Fourth Avenue and 17th Street next to Weinerschnitzel.

Multiple military agencies, local businesses, and many locals showed their support.

Ben Nielsen, a veteran who was a part of the parade, shared he and others feel the appreciation from everyone.

“Yuma’s community is great towards that like having YPG, you know the Marine Corps base, and it's a great community to come together very much appreciation for all of us that have you know sacrificed.”

A current active Command Sergeant Major for Yuma Proving Ground says it's an amazing sight to witness.

“You see all the people right here like people came out, the city of Yuma came out to support us so looking forward to it, when the time I retire maybe five or six years, maybe even less, I’ll be happy to know that there will be a lot of people in the community here to support us," said Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare.

Nielsen, a local veteran and commander for VFW Post 1763 has some advice for those who are currently serving our country.

“Listen to your superiors and be respectful, and you know just take every day as it comes, and just you know think of the ones past, present, and future that have sacrificed a lot," said Nielsen.

The parade had over 80 different entries honoring our veterans.