Rafael dissolves into a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico after hitting Cuba as a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Rafael has weakened into a remnant low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico after barreling across Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane last week. Rafael had dissipated into a tropical storm Saturday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that the post-tropical cyclone was located about 345 miles north-northwest of Progreso, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was meandering east, then forecast to turn south toward southern Mexico as it weakens further. Forecasters warned that swells from the storm were likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions in parts of the north and west gulf coast.

