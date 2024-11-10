Paris to deploy 4,000 police officers for France-Israel soccer match following violence in Amsterdam

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say that 4,000 officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation. The match on Thursday will come a week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam. The match will take place just one week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam. Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez said Sunday that there “will be an anti-terrorist security perimeter around the stadium” and security checks will be “reinforced.” Israeli fans were assaulted last week after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people.

