As Russian forces close in on Kurakhove, hundreds of residents remain in the front-line city

KURAKHOVE, Ukraine (AP) — On Ukraine’s eastern front, Kurakhove is surrounded on three sides, with Russian forces just under 2 miles from the devastated city center. Yet between 700 and 1,000 local residents remain, most of them living underground with no running water, heating or electricity. No supplies would enter the city without the “White Angels” evacuation group, made up of local police officers and volunteers. Traveling with the White Angels is also the only way out. Each day, they risk their lives to evacuate people from across the city and surrounding villages, including children hidden by their parents.

