Thousands of Spaniards demand the resignation of Valencia leader for bungling flood response

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Spaniards have marched in the eastern city of Valencia to demand the resignation of the regional president in charge of the emergency response to last week’s catastrophic floods. More than 200 people died and others are missing. Some protestors clashed with riot police in front of Valencia’s city hall at the start of their march to the seat of the regional government on Saturday. Police used batons to beat them back. Regional leader Carlos Mazón is under immense pressure after his administration failed to issue flood alerts to citizens’ cellphones until hours after the flooding started on the night of Oct. 29.

