Suspect arrested over killing of 31-year-old American tourist in Hungary’s capital Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say a 31-year-old American tourist has been killed while on vacation in the capital. The suspect is a 37-year-old Irish man who was arrested. The victim is Mackenzie Michalski from Oregon. She was reported missing on Nov. 5 after she was last seen at a nightclub in central Budapest. Police reviewed security footage from local nightclubs. They arrested a man who later confessed to killing the victim during an “intimate act” with the victim but claimed it had been an accident. Police said Saturday that he had attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the apartment and hiding Michalski’s body in a wardrobe before purchasing a suitcase and disposing of her remains in a wooded area.

