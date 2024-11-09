Severe droughts threaten the sustainable catch of the Amazon’s giant fish

AGUA CLARA, Brazil (AP) — Two years of record-breaking drought have dealt a heavy blow to what is arguably the Amazon’s most successful sustainable economy: the managed fishery for the giant pirarucu, also known as arapaima. In Brazil´s Amazonas state, almost 6,000 riverine dwellers who are authorized to fish have reported a sharp drop in production and rising costs. They are demanding aid from the federal government and debating how to adapt to climate change. Last year’s catch totaled 70% of the authorized quota of 100,443 fish. This year could see an even steeper decline, since many communities still haven´t been able to fish. The season ends Nov. 30.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.