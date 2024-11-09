Sam Leavitt’s 3 TD passes help Arizona State beat UCF 35-31

Associated Press

Sam Leavitt threw three touchdown passes, two to Jordyn Tyson, and Arizona State held on to beat UCF 35-31 Saturday.

In a game that featured five lead changes, the Sun Devils (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) took the lead with 4:55 to play on Leavitt’s 13-yard pass to Tyson.

Arizona State played without star running back Cam Skattebo, sidelined with a shoulder injury.

RJ Harvey rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns for UCF (4-6, 2-5). But he was stopped on fourth-and-2 with 3:18 to play and the Knights did not get the ball back until 5 seconds remained, and they could only complete a short pass as time ran out.

Arizona State scored two touchdowns in 9 seconds near the end of the first half to take a 21-17 lead at the break.

The Sun Devils scored with 56 seconds left in the half on a 4-yard pass from Leavitt to Chamon Metayer to cut the Knights’ lead to 17-14.

Tyson finished with 99 receiving yards in seven catches. Leavitt was 16 of 25 for 161 yards and ran 11 times for 22 yards.

The kickoff was fielded in the end zone by UCF’s Christian Peterson, who didn’t take a knee, tried to run it out and was tackled at the 1-yard line. On the next play, L.T. Welch intercepted Dylan Rizk’s pass and returned it 9 yards for a touchdown with 47 seconds remaining in the half to take a four-point lead.

Earlier, the Sun Devils scored when Martell Hughes blocked a punt and Montana Warren returned it 46 yards for a TD.

UCF (4-6, 2-5) dominated time of possession in the first half, controlling the ball for 19 minutes and outgaining Arizona State 227-103. Rizk was 8 for 8 on the opening drive, which went 13 plays for 75 yards and lasted 7:14. RJ Harvey scored on an 8-yard run.

The Knights’ other first-half TD came when backup quarterback Jacurri Brown ran around left end for 6 yards with 4:56 left in the second quarter.

Skattebo, the senior running back with 1,001 yards rushing this season, was out with a shoulder injury. Harvey entered the week third in the nation with 1,201 yards rushing. Skattebo is seventh.

Kyson Brown filled in for Skattebo on Saturday and carried 18 times for 73 yards.

Rizk was 24 for 34 for 229 yards. He made his second career start for UCF, coming off a victory over Arizona at home last week. Rizk is the fourth quarterback to start for the Knights this season.

UCF: The Knights must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

Arizona State: Received a few votes in the AP Poll last week and will be closer to consideration with a narrow home win.

UCF: Off next week before traveling to West Virginia on Nov. 23.

Arizona State: At No. 22 Kansas State Saturday.

