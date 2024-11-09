Man accused of stabbing at least 5 people in Seattle ordered held on $2M bail

SEATTLE (AP) — A 37-year-old man who police say stabbed five people in Seattle on Friday and possibly four others the day before made his first court appearance where a judge ordered him held on $2 million bail. The judge on Saturday found probable cause to hold him on five counts of first-degree assault. In setting the high bail amount, the judge noted that the man had a warrant out for his arrest. He also has nine felony convictions in Washington state. The case is still under investigation and has not been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a charging decision. They expect to receive the case by next Thursday.

