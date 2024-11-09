Collin Moore, Rayshon Harrison rally Grand Canyon past Western Kentucky 74-72

PHOENIX (AP) — Collin Moore scored 23 points and Rayshon Harrison hit the game-winning shot with six seconds left to lead Grand Canyon to a 74-72 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Moore also had 10 rebounds for the Antelopes (2-0). JaKobe Coles scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Makaih Williams had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Harrison had six points on 1-for-10 shooting before hitting the winner.

The Hilltoppers (0-2) were led by Don McHenry with 23 points. Tyrone Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds. Khristian Lander finished with 11 points and two steals.

Coles scored 12 points in the first half and Grand Canyon went into the break trailing 36-35. Moore led Grand Canyon with 12 points in the second half.

