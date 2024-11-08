Sony reports healthy profits on strong sales of sensors and games

TOKYO (AP) — Sony’s profit surged 69% in July-September on the back of strong sales of its image sensors, games, music and network services. The Japanese electronics and entertainment company reported Friday that its quarterly profit totaled 338.5 billion yen, or $2.2 billion. Sony’s results were boosted by healthy demand around the world for image sensors used in mobile products. During the latest quarter, 3.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold. Sony’s movies division suffered because of production delays caused by strikes in Hollywood. Sony stuck to its forecast for a 980 billion yen, or $6.4 billion, profit for the fiscal year through March 2025.

