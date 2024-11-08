Russian authorities seek a 6-year prison term for pediatrician accused of criticizing war in Ukraine

Russian media reported that authorities are seeking a six-year prison term for a pediatrician accused of criticizing the war in Ukraine in front of one of her patients and his mother. The case against Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova is one of hundreds launched against Russians after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on opposition activists, independent journalists and ordinary people. Buyanova was arrested in February. The mother of one of her patients reported her to the authorities. The pediatrician was charged with spreading false information about the army. She denies the accusations. Russian independent news site Mediazona reported on the case on Friday.

