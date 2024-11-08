Obama relatives settle racial bias dispute with private school in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama’s brother and his wife have settled a lawsuit they filed in 2022 alleging a private school in Milwaukee refused to reenroll their children after the couple raised concerns about racism. Craig and Kelly Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that the University School of Milwaukee terminated their then 9- and 11-year-old sons’ re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color unfairly. The school said at the time that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with the couple’s complaints. Online court records indicate Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Thomas McAdams dismissed the case on Tuesday. The terms of the settlement weren’t released.

