My 8 Biggest Financial Mistakes

As a person who writes about investing for a living, it’s helpful (if humbling) to take a hard look at my own decisions from time to time. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by some of the industry’s best thinkers on investing and personal finance issues. And whenever I learn something new, I usually try to implement it if it makes sense for my own situation. That said, I don’t have a perfect record when it comes to financial decisions. In the spirit of continuous learning and improvement, I present some of my personal shortcomings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.