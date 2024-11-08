Monkeys that escaped a lab have been subjects of human research since the 1800s

The rhesus macaque monkeys that escaped a South Carolina medical lab this week are among the most studied animals on the planet. For more than a century, they’ve held a mirror to humanity through research on their behaviors, organ systems and genetic code. These bare-faced primates with expressive eyes have been launched into space. Their genome has been mapped. They have even been stars of a reality TV show. Animal rights groups have criticized much of the research, but many in the scientific community argue its vital for saving humans lives.

