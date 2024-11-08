Man is charged in highway shootings in and around North Carolina’s capital

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting at least eight vehicles on a busy North Carolina highway as well as several area homes in recent days, in attacks that wounded a motorist. Andrew Thomas Graney was arrested Thursday at a home in Raleigh. WRAL-TV reports that two dozen law enforcement officers with guns drawn approached the home and later led two people out in handcuffs. Police say the other person was later released without charge. Graney is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury and 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. He is due in court later Friday.

