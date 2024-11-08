Judge says New York can’t use ‘antiquated, unconstitutional’ law to block migrant buses from Texas

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that New York City can’t use a two-century-old “anti-pauper” law to block the state of Texas from offering migrants free bus rides to the city. The court on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit from Mayor Eric Adams targeting charter bus companies paid by the southern border state. The city had argued that the companies couldn’t knowingly drop off “needy persons” under a 1817 state vagrancy law. The judge sided with the companies, saying the “antiquated” law violates the right to freedom of movement under the U.S. Constitution.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.