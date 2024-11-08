Italian President Mattarella meets Chinese leader Xi in Beijing amid complex ties

BEIJING (AP) — Italian President Sergio Mattarella has met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday on an official visit to China. It came as Russia’s full-on invasion of Ukraine pitted Rome’s NATO allies against Beijing’s support for Moscow. The two exchanged greetings following a ceremony with full military honors at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing. Any differences on political issues were not raised in front of the media and the two leaders later oversaw the signing of a series of agreements on matters from culture to technology and trade. Italy has withdrawn from Xi’s signature global Belt and Road Initiative that seeks to deepen China’s relations with countries in Africa, Asia, Latin American and the Middle East through infrastructure investments.

