Gov. Tim Walz vows to fight Donald Trump’s agenda while working to understand his appeal

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has vowed make Minnesota a safe haven for the values that drove the Democratic presidential ticket he helped lead. Walz also promised to work harder to understand the concerns of President-elect Donald Trump’s voters. Walz addressed a crowd of supporters Friday inside a Minnesota high school auditorium with his reflections on Trump’s election victory. He said the outcome left him searching for answers. Walz promised to make Minnesota a bulwark against a second Trump administration’s potential attacks on abortion rights, immigrants and labor unions. He also called on all Americans to bridge political divides that widened during the election.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.