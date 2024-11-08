Garbers, Schwesinger lead UCLA past Iowa 20-17 as Bruins win third straight

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, Carson Schwesinger had a pair of interceptions and UCLA defeated Iowa 20-17 Friday night for its third straight win.

Garbers, who completed 21 of 34 passes for 204 yards, was able to lead the Bruins (4-5, 3-4 Big Ten) to a victory despite three first-half turnovers. His two interceptions in the first quarter resulted in 10 Iowa points. The senior also had a fumble at the Iowa 3-yard line, which was recovered by Jaden Harrell in the end zone as the Bruins came away empty twice in the red zone during the second quarter.

T.J. Harden rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries for his first 100-yard game this season and fourth of his career.

Schwesinger, who came into the game leading the Big Ten averaging 10.6 tackles per game, got the first two interceptions of his career but was also part of a Bruins defense that held Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson — one of the nation’s best running backs — to 49 yards on 18 carries.

Johnson, who is second in the nation in rushing, had a season-low in yards. His 2-yard score in the first quarter was his 21st touchdown of the season and set a Hawkeyes’ single-season record. It also set Iowa’s single-season mark for scoring.

Iowa falls to 6-4 and 4-3 in the conference.

Quarterback Brendan Sullivan was injured in the third quarter after taking a hit from UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo on a pass that was picked off by Schwesinger. Jackson Stratton came in and led the Hawkeyes on a 13-play TD drive, capped by Kamari Moulton’s 2-yard run off left tackle to tie it at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Mateen Bhaghani’s 27-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining put the Bruins up for good. Bhaghani also connected from 57 yards out early in the second quarter for the second-longest field goal in school history.

The Bruins got the opening kickoff, but Zach Lutmer picked off Garbers at the UCLA 41-yard line.

The Hawkeyes then had a short field to work with. Johnson’s run was the first time Iowa scored a touchdown on its opening drive this season. Drew Stevens added a 24-yard field goal after Quinn Schulte’s interception in the end zone.

The Bruins then rallied and took a 17-10 lead at halftime.

After Bhaghani’s first field goal, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala tied it midway through the second quarter on a 2-yard reception that was set up by Schwesinger’s first pick at the Iowa 45. Garbers connected with a wide-open Logan Loya for a 29-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the first half.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes lost for only the third time in 22 games in November dating back to 2019.

UCLA: After being 1-5 at the midway point, the Bruins have hopes of getting a bowl bid with three straight wins. That would be quite a turnaround after people were already expressing doubts about first-year coach DeShaun Foster.

Up next

Iowa: At Maryland on Nov. 23.

UCLA: Travels to Washington next Friday.

