Elwood Edwards, the man behind the voice of AOL’s ‘You’ve got mail’ greeting, dies at 74

The man who voiced America Online’s famous “You’ve got mail” greeting has died at age 74. Elwood Edwards died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, North Carolina. His daughter says the cause was complications from a stroke. Edwards taped his AOL greeting in 1989 while sitting in the living room of his home. “You’ve got mail” became a pop culture catchphrase in the late 1990s and served as the title of the 1998 film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Edwards was also the voice of AOL’s “Welcome,” “Goodbye” and “File’s Done” messages. He was paid $200 for the recordings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.