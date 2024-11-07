Yuma County Recorder candidates react to results

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republican candidate David Lara currently has a major lead in the Yuma County Recorder race making him the likely winner of the race.

The early results show that Lara has nearly 22,000 votes in his favor, if the results do become official and he's the next recorder for Yuma County, he has a message to the voters.



“Wait for the fireworks, it’s a surprise, just keep tuned," said Lara.

Meanwhile his opponent, Democrat Emilia Cortez, has just over 12,000 votes.

With Lara nearing victory he is demanding the recorder's office have full control of election services, something that the board of supervisors took away in September and he has a message for voters.



“Get a hold of the board of supervisors, whoever your supervisor is, and tell them to return the elections department to the recorder, there is no reason for them to take it from me," said Lara.

Lara would also like to thank all of those who came out to vote.



“I was a little worried because I thought they were so long that people would get frustrated or tired and drop out but they stayed they stayed so I have to really congratulate the voters doesn’t matter who they voted for, the fact that they want out and participated is what we want so kudos to them and I thank them," said Lara.

I also spoke with the other recorder candidate Emilia Cortez.

She shared a message with locals who voted for her and her campaign.



“We’ll see what avenues take me next but that it gave me a good platform to start and kind of launch me myself in others roles that I do see myself providing back to the state or the community," said Cortez.

While results are not final we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the latest numbers.

There are still over 11,000 ballots left to be processed.

As of Wednesday morning, Yuma County has seen a voter turnout of about 32%.