Trump victory spurs worry among migrants abroad, but it’s not expected to halt migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election instantly changed calculations for millions of migrants or potential migrants across the globe. But perhaps not in the way Trump imagined. Trump has promised to end a U.S. program called CBP One that brought some degree of order to asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He wants to again restrict refugee resettlement and he warned throughout his campaign of mass deportations. But migrants and their advocates say the expected policy changes and a general atmosphere of hostility toward migrants will not dissuade people from trying to reach the U.S.

