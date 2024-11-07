The story of how Trump went from diminished ex-president to a victor once again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — With his commanding victory over Kamala Harris, Donald Trump has achieved a stunning political comeback that seemed unimaginable after his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol. Trump, through sheer force of will, an enduring hold on his base and a campaign operation far savvier than past iterations, managed to turn his woes into fuel that channeled voters’ anger. He seized on widespread discontent over the direction of a country battered by years of high inflation. And he spoke to a new generation — using podcasts and social media — to tell those who felt forgotten that he shared their disdain for the status quo.

