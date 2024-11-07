Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 workers at Chicago’s Navy Pier

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two workers at Chicago’s popular Navy Pier tourist attraction. The Chicago Tribune reports that the arrest was made Thursday after police released surveillance camera images of the man. He is suspected of gaining access to an office space near a loading dock just prior to Tuesday afternoon’s shootings. No charges have been filed. The victims are two men, ages 51 and a 47. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the suspect was fired Oct. 14 from his job at Navy Pier, which features shops, restaurants, entertainment and its iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan.

