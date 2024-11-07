San Luis Port of Entry seizes weapons and ammunition



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At the San Luis Port of Entry, they seized five AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 ammunition magazines, two 50-caliber rifles, and two 50-caliber ammunition magazines hidden within the speaker box in the rear part of a vehicle.

The seizure happened Friday, November 1 afternoon and the suspect was a 28-year-old man driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle attempting to exit the United States to Mexico.

The San Luis Port of Entry Director says that it is a win for them as they are able to stop certain things like this to get into the wrong hands. They shared they also see drugs and human smuggling at the port of entry.

Currently, they see about 11,000 cars a day during their peak season that runs from now until late February.