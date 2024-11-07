Skip to Content
News

San Luis Port of Entry seizes weapons and ammunition

U.S Customs and Border Protection
By
New
Published 11:45 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At the San Luis Port of Entry, they seized five AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 ammunition magazines, two 50-caliber rifles, and two 50-caliber ammunition magazines hidden within the speaker box in the rear part of a vehicle.

The seizure happened Friday, November 1 afternoon and the suspect was a 28-year-old man driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle attempting to exit the United States to Mexico.

The San Luis Port of Entry Director says that it is a win for them as they are able to stop certain things like this to get into the wrong hands. They shared they also see drugs and human smuggling at the port of entry.

Currently, they see about 11,000 cars a day during their peak season that runs from now until late February.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content