Llamas on the loose on Utah train tracks after escaping owner
PROVO, Utah (AP) — A small herd of domestic llamas has been spotted on the train tracks in Provo, Utah. The Utah Transit Authority says five llamas escaped from their owner and were seen wandering the Union Pacific line. Several emergency responders have been dispatched to round up the llamas. A transit authority spokesperson says the search has not delayed train service. Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available Thursday night.