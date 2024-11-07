Greece cites new trust of Turkey as the neighbors seek to ease tensions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister says his country has established a foundation of trust with Turkey ahead of a visit by the Turkish foreign minister to Athens as the two countries try to ease tensions. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet Friday with Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis as part of a renewed diplomatic push to address complex and long-standing conflicts between the two neighbors. They include volatile maritime boundary disputes that have badly strained relations between the two NATO members for decades. The meetings will follow a series of high-profile talks between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a fence-mending initiative launched last year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.