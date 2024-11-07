GOP picks up more key House seats while Democrats insist they still have a path to a majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leaders are projecting confidence that they will keep control of the U.S. House. More more races are being decided their way, but Democrats insist they still see a path to the House majority. Republicans picked up two more hard-fought seats Thursday in Pennsylvania, which became a stark battlefield of Democratic losses up and down the ticket. Democrats notched another win in New York, defeating a third GOP incumbent in that state. Both parties in the House huddled privately on morning conference calls as Congress prepares to return next week to a changed Washington, where a sweep of MAGA-infused GOP power is within reach for President-elect Donald Trump.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.