Crews battling 2 wildfires in New Jersey, where conditions are driest in nearly 120 years

JACKSON, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire in a Philadelphia suburb is threatening homes Thursday in what officials call the driest conditions in nearly 120 years. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says another fire about an hour away in Jackson Township was less than half contained when the blaze broke out in Evesham. The new fire was threatening at least 50 homes. Its size could not immediately be calculated. Twenty-five homes were evacuated Wednesday near the Jackson fire and residents were able to return within a few hours. New Jersey has gotten little rain since August, and dry conditions are expected to continue.

