Cards go for their 4th straight win when they face the Jets and Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets (3-6) at Arizona (5-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Cardinals by 1.

Against the spread: Jets 3-6; Cardinals 6-3.

Series record: Jets lead 6-4.

Last meeting: Cardinals won 30-10 at New York on Oct. 11, 2020.

Last week: Jets beat Texans 21-13; Cardinals beat Bears 29-9.

Jets offense: overall (24), rush (30), pass (14), scoring (25).

Jets defense: overall (4), rush (21), pass (2), scoring (10).

Cardinals offense: overall (12), rush (7), pass (25), scoring (15t).

Cardinals defense: overall (25t), rush (22), pass (24), scoring (19).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-3; Cardinals minus-1.

Jets player to watch

WR Garrett Wilson. The third-year receiver is coming off a game in which he had two one-handed touchdown catches, including one of the most jaw-dropping grabs in recent memory. But Wilson’s season has been impressive all around as his rapport with Aaron Rodgers has solidified. The AFC’s offensive player of the week leads the NFL with 60 catches and 94 targets, and his 663 yards receiving are third in the league. Arizona is in the bottom-third of pass defense, so Wilson could be in for another busy day.

Cardinals player to watch

RB James Conner. The 29-year-old Conner seems to get better with age. He’s coming off his first 1,000-yard season and is well on his way to another with 664 yards rushing through nine games. Conner ran for 107 yards on 18 carries in his team’s win over the Bears last week.

Key matchup

QB Kyler Murray vs. the Jets defense. Murray has been excellent through the season’s first half, ranking No. 5 in quarterback ranking, sandwiched between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. He’ll go against a Jets defense that has been one of the best in the league, particularly against the pass.

Key injuries

Jets LB C.J. Mosley is expected to miss a third straight game with a neck issue. … Safeties Tony Adams (hamstring) and Ashtyn Davis (concussion) are expected to return and play. … Nickel CB Michael Carter II was dealing with a back issue. … LG John Simpson (groin) and RG Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) both sat out practice early in the week. … Cardinals DL L.J. Collier (foot) and Conner (finger) were both limited in practice. RT Jonah Williams (knee) is trying to return after being injured in the season’s opening game vs. Buffalo.

Series notes

The two teams have played every four years since 2004. The Cardinals have won the previous two matchups, while the Jets were victorious in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 games.

Stats and stuff

New York snapped a five-game skid with a win over Houston, giving interim coach Jeff Ulbrich his first victory in four games (1-3) since replacing the fired Robert Saleh. … Rodgers has five TD passes and no INTs in his past two games. His three TD tosses last week against the Texans were his most with the Jets. … Rodgers hasn’t passed for 300 yards since throwing for 341 against Chicago on Dec. 12, 2021 — a span of 31 regular-season games and 32 overall, including one playoff game. … The Jets scored touchdowns on three straight drives in a game for the first time since Week 5 against Miami in 2022. … Wilson’s 40 catches in his past five games are tied with Al Toon (1988) for the most in a five-game stretch in franchise history. … WR Davante Adams caught his first TD pass in his third game since being acquired from Las Vegas last month. He has 14 receptions for 175 yards with the Jets. … Rodgers and Adams have connected for 69 regular-season TDs, with the first 68 coming as teammates in Green Bay. … RB Breece Hall is second among NFL running backs with 327 yards receiving and is fourth with 35 receptions. … The Jets have forced opponents to three-and-outs 40.6% of the time, the highest rate in the NFL. … Edge rusher Will McDonald has eight sacks, third in the NFL. … New York is coming off an eight-sack performance against Houston, including the first half-sack for edge rusher Haason Reddick with the Jets. … K Riley Patterson made all three of his extra points in his Jets debut, filling in for the injured Greg Zuerlein. … The Cardinals are trying for a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2021. … Arizona hasn’t allowed a touchdown in each of its past two home games. … S Budda Baker leads all NFL defensive backs with 91 tackles. … The Cardinals defense had 16 different players get a pressure on Bears QB Caleb Williams last week. That’s the most for an NFL team since 2018. … Arizona has committed 41 penalties through nine games, which is tied with Cincinnati for fewest in the NFL. … The Cardinals ran for 213 yards against the Bears last week, which is the sixth time they’ve reached the 200-yard mark over the past two seasons. … Conner has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of his past 11 games going back to last season.

Fantasy tip

If you’re in need of a kicker, Arizona’s Chad Ryland has been on a roll. Ryland took over for the injured Matt Prater earlier this season and has made 10 of 11 field goals through five games, including three fourth-quarter game winners.

