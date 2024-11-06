Yuma City council candidates react to early voting results

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma City council candidates are reacting to the early results as they continue to come in.

According to the early results, Mark Martinez has a clear lead over Martin Garcia, however, both candidates know nothing is certain yet.



“We’re excited, we’re very happy, it's hard to get some sleep, but you know we’re very excited at the same time we don’t want to become overconfident with all the I think there’s like 13,000 votes unaccounted for," said Martinez.

Martinez has a lead of over 1,000 which is about 54% of the vote.

Garcia has about 46%t of the vote and he says he's still hopeful that the rest of the votes are in his favor.



“The reason I feel optimistic is because I know with my campaign and the volunteers there was quite a bit of work that was put into it, we had flyers dispersed throughout the community there was over about 6,000 flyers with my priorities listed on there," said Garcia.

Both candidates have a message for those who voted, regardless of the outcome.



“I’d like to thank you know the people of Yuma for giving me this opportunity to make it this far I’m very grateful for how far I’ve made it to the general election and you know just look forward to being a member of the community no matter what happens," said Garcia.



“I give all the honor and glory to God, I’m thankful for my wife for everything she’s done for us and this campaign, and I want to thank everybody that came out and voted it was very long lines but people stayed in lines to exercise their right to vote I thought that was wonderful," added Martinez.

There are still over 11,000 processed ballots pending tabulation.

So far as of this morning Yuma County has seen a voter turnout of about 32%.