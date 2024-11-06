Wisconsin’s Senate race appears to be close enough to allow for a recount

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for U.S. Senate between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, who was backed by President-elect Donald Trump, appeared to be close enough early Wednesday for a recount to be requested. Baldwin, a two-term incumbent, declared victory early Wednesday over Hovde, a multimillionaire businessman who poured millions of his own money into race. The Associated Press has not called the race. Hovde’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Baldwin had a lead of 0.9% based on the unofficial results, just within the 1% margin that would allow for Hovde to request a recount if he pays for it.

