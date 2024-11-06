Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN labor body over deadly pager explosions, minister says

GENEVA (AP) — A Lebanese government minister says his country is filing a complaint against Israel at the U.N.’s labor organization over the string of deadly attacks involving exploding pagers, saying workers were among those killed and injured. The explosions in mid-September were widely blamed on Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied involvement. The blasts killed at least 37 people, including two children, wounded more than 3,000 and deeply unsettled even Lebanese who have no Hezbollah affiliation. Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram said he had traveled to Geneva to formally file the complaint against Israel at the U.N.’s International Labor Organization.

