In this Florida school district, some parents are pushing back against a cellphone ban
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s no surprise that students are pushing back on cellphone bans in classrooms. But school administrators in one South Florida county working to pull students’ eyes away from their screens are facing some resistance from another group as well – parents. Since the beginning of the 2024 school year in August, students in Broward County Public Schools have been barred from using their cellphones during the school day. A survey sent out by the country’s sixth largest district earlier this fall found thousands of parents in the district say the ban is negatively affecting their kid’s wellbeing.