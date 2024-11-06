Chiefs’ Mahomes practicing as usual 2 days after tweaking his ankle in Monday night win over Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced as usual Wednesday and plans to be ready for this weekend’s game against the Broncos. The news came two days after the two-time NFL MVP tweaked his left ankle while throwing a touchdown pass in a win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Kansas City plays Denver on Sunday. Mahomes has plenty of experience nursing ankle injuries. The most high-profile one occurred during the playoffs two seasons ago, and he needed every bit of help recovering in time to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Mahomes tweaked it again in the first half but returned to lead the Chiefs to victory.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.