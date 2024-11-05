Police fire tear gas at protest over deadly canopy collapse in Serbia

NOVI SAD, Serbia (AP) — Protesters have thrown flares and red paint at the City Hall building in the Serbian city of Novi Sad in rage over last week’s collapse of a concrete canopy at the railway station that killed 14 people. Police have responded by firing tear gas canisters. The protesters surrounded the building in central Novi Sad, smearing it with paint and throwing bottles and other objects despite calls by organizers to remain calm. Special police troops were deployed inside the building. Thousands first marched through the city streets demanding that top officials step down because of the fatal outer roof collapse last Friday, including the autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.