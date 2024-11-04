Yuma County Recorder’s Office prepares for elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With less than 24 hours away from election day, voters will their voices heard across the country, including in Arizona and California. The Yuma County Recorder said they have been preparing for this election for months.



“We’re taking extra precautions as far as security. We’ve had the meetings. We’re prepared for it," said Yuma County Recorder Richard Colwell.

According to the county, the Justice Department personnel will also be present at several voting centers in Yuma County on Election Day to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws which they say is common practice. The recorder's office says this year's early voter turnout is looking better than the 2020 presidential election.



“For the 27 day period of early voting, we had over 6,200 voters which surpassed the 2020 general election which was just over 5,300, so that’s an indication that the voters are coming out," said Colwell.

By Monday afternoon, the county has procesed more than 45,000 ballots. Voters we spoke to on monday said this election is important.

The advocacy group Rural Arizona Action also said during it's "Rural Votes Count" campaign, it reached over half a million voters in rural communties across Arizona including Yuma County.

An ID is required at the voting centers unless you're dropping off a mail-in ballot. The Yuma County Recorder's Office says it’s too late to mail ballots through the post office because they won't arrive on time.

"We have to get that ballot in our possession before 7pm. What I would suggest is if you have that, drop it off at one of the 6 drop off locations in Yuma County. We’ll be picking them up. We pick them up today, we’ll be picking them up tomorrow at 7pm" said Colwell.

Polling locations open Tuesday at 6 A.M. and close at 7 P.M. You can find a full list of voting locations here on our website.