We preview the local county races ahead of Election Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are several big local races taking place within Yuma County that we are following.

The San Luis City Council, Yuma City Council, and the Yuma County Recorder and Assessor's Office.

The Recorder’s Office has two candidates squaring off, Republican David Lara and Democrat Emilia Cortez.

The Assessor’s Office's final two candidates are democrat Brian De La Hoya and republican Steven Seale.

“I want to make sure that everyone throughout Yuma County, not just Yuma, gets the correct service, and I want to make sure that this office is involved in the community," said De La Hoya.

“Availability, accountability, that’s all something I want to bring to the very front of the office, so whatever anybody needs at all, I want to be there for them," said Seales.

Meanwhile, the Yuma City Council has one spot left and it is between candidates Mark Martinez and Martin Garcia.

And finally, the San Luis City Council currently has six people running with three seats available.

Some of these candidates have a similar messages on the day before the election.

“It’s not over until it’s over so if you still have your ballot at home and if you still have a chance to go tomorrow and vote just do it because our vote counts," said Lizeth Servin a candidate for the San Luis City Council.