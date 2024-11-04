North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of US election

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean military says North Korea has fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern sea as the country continues its weapons demonstrations ahead of the U.S. presidential election. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately specify the numbers of missiles they detected Tuesday or how far they flew. The launch comes days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a flight test of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile designed to reach the U.S. mainland. North Korean state media claimed last week that the Hwasong-19 it tested on Oct. 31 was “the world’s strongest ICBM,” but experts say the solid-fuel missile was too big to be useful in a war situation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.