Serbian minister to resign over concrete canopy crash that killed 14 people

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s government minister for infrastructure and construction says he’s stepping down, days after a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station, killing 14 people and severely injuring three. Goran Vesic announced his resignation at an extraordinary press conference as anger mounted in the Balkan country over Friday’s fatal collapse in the northern city of Novi Sad. Surveillance camera footage showed the massive canopy on the outer wall of the station building just crashing down in seconds on the people sitting below on benches or going in and out.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.