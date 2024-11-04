Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reviews officer altercations with fans at Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reviewing online videos that show police officers punching fans during Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game at EverBank Stadium. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan says she has spoken to sheriff T.K. Waters regarding altercations at the rivalry game known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” The Sheriff’s Office says it won’t comment until its review is complete. One video shows two officers struggling with two spectators in the stands. A second video shows an argument between a man and two JSO officers escalate into a fight that left the man with his face bloodied and handcuffed after being shot repeatedly with a stun gun.

