If you want to stretch your gift game into days this holiday, check out these advent calendars
Associated Press
The advent calendar phenomenon is growing every year, with so many exciting, fun, beautiful, and delicious options available. In the food and drink space alone, there is truly something for everyone. See’s 2024 Advent Calendar contains 24 days of premium See’s candies, while Cheese virtuoso Murray’s has their 12 Days of Cheese advent calendar. Coffee lovers will love Onyx Coffee Lab’s journey through the world of specialty coffee, while there’s 12 Days of Hot Sauce for the heat lover in your life. A company by the name Give Them Beer offers you the chance to give someone…. well, yes, 12 days of beer. But also, 12 days of jerky and bourbon.