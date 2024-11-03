A grenade explosion in a busy market in Indian-controlled Kashmir wounds 9

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A grenade attack at a marketplace bustling with shoppers in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir has wounded at least nine people. The attack on Sunday comes a day after a suspected militant was killed in a daylong gunbattle in Srinagar, a rare occurrence in the city where security is tight. Police said an unidentified attacker hurled a grenade from a flyover bridge, apparently targeting a stationed paramilitary vehicle, in the main business center of Srinagar where Sunday’s flea market is visited by thousands of people. In the past, Indian authorities have blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region for similar grenade attacks. Rebels have in turn accused government agents of carrying out the attacks to defame their movement.

