Bolivia’s government accuses supporters of ex-President Evo Morales of taking 200 soldiers hostage

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s government says supporters of former President Evo Morales have taken more than 200 soldiers hostage as unrest prompted by an abuse investigation of the ex-leader continued for a third week. Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Saturday identified those involved in the hostage taking as members of “irregular groups” and accused them of also stealing weapons and ammunition. It did not identify the groups, nor did it explain how the soldiers were taken hostage, but a day earlier, President Luis Arce said those protesting and attacking military units were supporters of Morales.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.