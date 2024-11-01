Zack Minasian promoted to Giants’ general manager, joining Angels’ Perry Minasian as brothers GMs

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zack Minasian and was promoted to general manager of the San Francisco Giants on Friday, joining the Los Angeles Angels’ Perry Minasian to make the brothers both big league GMs.

The 41-year-old Zack Minasian had been the Giants’ vice president of professional scouting since 2022, three years after he joined San Francisco following 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Perry Minasian became the Angels’ GM in November 2020.

Elevating Zack was Buster Posey’s first big move since replacing Farhan Zaidi as president of baseball operations.

During his stint in Milwaukee, Minasian was special adviser for baseball operations, director of professional scouting, manager of minor league scouting, personnel/coordinator of pro scouting and baseball operations assistant.

“There is so much to appreciate about this organization — an existing nucleus of talent on both the major league roster and throughout the minor league system, a passionate fan base, an incredible alumni group and the organization’s commitment to the community,” Minasian said in a statement.

Posey, a former All-Star catcher, was hired on on Sept. 30 after the Giants finished 80-82 in manager Bob Melvin’s first season, with one more victory than in 2023. San Francisco hasn’t reached the playoffs since winning the NL West in 2021.

The 37-year-old Posey retired in November 2021 and joined the club’s ownership group in September 2022.

“Zack has brought a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience to the organization in his six years here,” Posey said in a statement. “He’s also a thorough talent evaluator.”

